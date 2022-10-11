Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Advertisement

Humanitarian aid to be provided to families impacted by Creeslough explosion

Cabinet agreed to expand the scheme to aid households impacted by the tragedy.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 2:00 PM
44 minutes ago 1,969 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5890428
The Applegreen service station site in Creeslough
Image: RollingNews.ie
The Applegreen service station site in Creeslough
The Applegreen service station site in Creeslough
Image: RollingNews.ie

DIRECT HUMANITARIAN AID will be provided to families in Creeslough who were impacted by the explosion last Friday, the Cabinet has agreed today.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys announced the plan this afternoon, saying that the Government’s humanitarian fund would be extended to families who were directly impacted by the tragedy.

“This morning, Cabinet gave approval to extend access to the humanitarian fund to households directly affected by last Friday devastating incident on Creeslough,” said Humphreys.

This fund was previously reserved for households that had been impacted by flooding.

Under the plan, households can earn up to €70,000 and still avail of the aid.

“This is to help people that that may need to purchase personal items or may need to buy something for their home or repair something that has been damaged,” said Humphreys.

The Minister said that there are community welfare officers “on the ground” in Creeslough and that the Government will work to provide “any assistance we can in the days ahead”.

“The fact that we’re including the humanitarian fund as part of our other supports gives us even more flexibility to ensure that we can give them all the support that they need at this at this most difficult time,” added Humphreys.

Related Read

11.10.22 'We do not have words to explain it': First funeral for victims of Creeslough explosion begins

Ten people died following the explosion in Creeslough, with the first funerals taking place in the village today.

When asked about a future inquiry, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that the Government was conscious that the funerals were only beginning and that it’s main priority was to ensure that supports for the families who were impacted are in place.

“Our focus for now is on ensuring that the supports are in place: health supports, psychological supports, supports in the schools and the local community, supports for the community organizations, supports for the households who have been devastated,” said McGrath.

He added that questions around what happened to cause the explosion would be investigated, but that they “weren’t really for today”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie