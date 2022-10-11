First funerals to take place today after Creeslough explosion

THE FIRST FUNERALS of victims of the service station explosion in Co Donegal will take place today.

Ten people died in the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday. They ranged in age from five to 59.

Separate funeral masses will be held for Jessica Gallagher (24) and Martin McGill (49) at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough at 11am and 2pm respectively.

Both Jessica and Martin will be buried in Doe Cemetery.

Jessica Gallagher Source: Garda Press Office

Jessica was a fashion and marketing graduate from the International Fashion Academy in Paris and also studied in Shanghai.

She had only recently moved to Belfast and had been due to start a new job yesterday.

Advertisement

Jessica was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the Applegreen service station when the explosion happened. He was also injured.

Her aunt Dolores Gallagher told Highland Radio that her niece was “the most beautiful young woman”.

“She was very artistic, she qualified as a fashion designer. She was to start, finally, her job as a fashion designer today. Today was the day she was starting her new professional life as a fashion designer in Belfast and she had just finished her first commission,” her aunt said yesterday.

She also spoke about Jessica’s pride and love for Creeslough.

“She was so proud of and loved her locality, she loved Creeslough so much. And when she was a student in Paris, one of her assignments was to work on something from home and she produced a beautiful picture of Muckish in the moonlight. We took her remains home yesterday in the moonlight.”

Martin McGill Source: Garda Press Office

Martin grew up in Kirkintilloch, north of Glasgow in East Dunbartonshire in Scotland, and was an avid supporter of Celtic Football Club.

He had lived in Creeslough for years and was a carer for his elderly mother, Mary.

It is understood he had ordered his dinner in the local takeaway and had gone to the service station to withdraw cash when the explosion occurred.

Local pharmacist Fergus Brennan told RTÉ News that Martin was “such a special, loveable and friendly young man, very well known and liked around Creeslough”.

!As a pharmacy team, Martin was a very regular visitor to the pharmacy – sometimes daily, sometimes more than once a day – because Martin was a carer for his elderly mum, who has health challenges. He was a devoted son,” he said.

Brennan said Martin’s mother had called the pharmacy to see if he had come in. He said one of his workers went to the service station and saw that Martin’s car was on the forecourt.

Martin is survived by his mother Mary, sisters Marie Louise and Caroline, brothers-in-law Matthew and Iain, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Joseph.

The funeral masses can be watched online here.

Contains reporting by Jane Moore and Press Association