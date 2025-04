GARDAÍ ARE OUT in force today across the country for the second National Slow Down Day of the year.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are asking drivers to slow down while more pedestrians and cyclists are on the roads as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer.

“In advance of this National Slow Down Day we are asking people to have a conversation with those around you about speed, driving safely and helping to make sure everyone using Irish roads arrives back home safely,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

Gardaí stressed that the faster a car is moving during a collision, the more likely it is to result in death or serious injuries.

“Statistically, one in ten pedestrians hit by car travelling at 30km/h will die of their injuries,” gardaí said.

“Five in ten of those out walking and struck by a car travelling 50km/h will be killed, and a car being driven at 60km/h and hits a pedestrian as a nine in ten chance of the collision being fatal.”

This year, more than 32,880 Fixed Charge Notices have been issued to motorists for speeding, which amounts to more than 335 people per day.

Chief Superintendent in the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Jane Humphries said:

“Our 24-hour targeted initiative is aimed at getting people to talk about their driving behaviour.

“We are asking that you chat to family, friends, colleague’s even neighbours – please remind them to slow down, drive safely and without distraction.”