Thursday 1 July 2021
Car, cocaine and €24,000 in cash seized by CAB in Sligo

In addition to the items seized, €151,000 in financial accounts was frozen.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 8:44 PM
A CAR, MOTORBIKE, cash worth over €24,000 and some cocaine were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Sligo today.

CAB – in conjunction with local gardaí and with the assistance of the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit – conducted a search operation in county Sligo this morning.

The operation was targeting the assets and activities of a person suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.

Four residential properties were searched, along with a communal green area at the rear of two of the residences.

The following was seized as a result of the searches:

  • €24,465 in cash
  • A 172 Volkswagen Golf R
  • A KTM Off-Road Motorcycle
  • Documentation
  • A small quantity of suspected cocaine

In addition to the items seized, €151,000 in financial accounts was frozen under Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The investigation is ongoing.

Órla Ryan
