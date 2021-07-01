Car, cocaine and €24,000 in cash seized by CAB in Sligo

A CAR, MOTORBIKE, cash worth over €24,000 and some cocaine were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Sligo today.

CAB – in conjunction with local gardaí and with the assistance of the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit – conducted a search operation in county Sligo this morning.

The operation was targeting the assets and activities of a person suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.

CAB conducted a search operation & seized a number of items in Co Sligo this morning, 01/07/2021, targeting the assets & activities of an individual suspected to be involved in the sale & supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.



Four residential properties were searched, along with a communal green area at the rear of two of the residences.

The following was seized as a result of the searches:

€24,465 in cash

A 172 Volkswagen Golf R

A KTM Off-Road Motorcycle

Documentation

A small quantity of suspected cocaine

In addition to the items seized, €151,000 in financial accounts was frozen under Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The investigation is ongoing.