Car, cocaine and €24,000 in cash seized by CAB in Sligo

A CAR, MOTORBIKE, cash worth over €24,000 and some cocaine were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Sligo today.
CAB – in conjunction with local gardaí and with the assistance of the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit – conducted a search operation in county Sligo this morning.
The operation was targeting the assets and activities of a person suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.
CAB conducted a search operation & seized a number of items in Co Sligo this morning, 01/07/2021, targeting the assets & activities of an individual suspected to be involved in the sale & supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 1, 2021
More info: https://t.co/QsEI5ruCN7 pic.twitter.com/l2t8XEtbB7
Four residential properties were searched, along with a communal green area at the rear of two of the residences.
The following was seized as a result of the searches:
- €24,465 in cash
- A 172 Volkswagen Golf R
- A KTM Off-Road Motorcycle
- Documentation
- A small quantity of suspected cocaine
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
In addition to the items seized, €151,000 in financial accounts was frozen under Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.
The investigation is ongoing.
COMMENTS