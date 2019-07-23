Criminal charges being considered over death of woman following M50 crash

CRIMINAL CHARGES ARE being considered in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman following a collision on the M50 in Dublin, her inquest heard today.

Jacqueline Griffin, from Tallaght, Dublin 24 died following a collision on the Junction 5 slip road in Finglas on 24 January 2019.

The collision involved a number of vehicles including a truck.

The woman’s family appealed to the public not to share images of the fatal crash following her death, after pictures were shared widely on social media platforms.

The family did not attend the opening of an inquest into Griffin’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court this morning but a deposition from the woman’s mother Frances Griffin was read out.

She detailed how she provided a DNA sample to gardaí which was analysed by a forensic scientist as part of the formal identification process following the crash.

Griffin said she gave a DNA sample to gardaí on 25 January 2019.

Detective Garda Sarah Jane Connolly brought the samples to Forensic Science Ireland and asked for these to be tested for comparison as a matter of urgency.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as head injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Inspector Bronagh O’Reilly told the coroner a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Detective Garda Connolly applied for a six-month adjournment of the case to allow time for the DPP to consider the case.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until 16 January next for further mention.