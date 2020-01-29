Crossbow and heroin seized after gardaí target property in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized a crossbow and a quantity of heroin after searching a house in the north inner city.

The search was carried out at a property in the Summerhill area at around 8.45pm last night.

Heroin with an estimated potential value of €2,500 and a crossbow firearm were discovered during the search, and are both the subject of technical examination.

A woman in her 40s was subsequently arrested at the scene and has since been charged in relation to this findings. She appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.

Comments have been closed as a person has been charged.