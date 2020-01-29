This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Crossbow and heroin seized after gardaí target property in Dublin

The seizure was made following a search in the north inner city last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 11:29 AM
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized a crossbow and a quantity of heroin after searching a house in the north inner city.

The search was carried out at a property in the Summerhill area at around 8.45pm last night.

Heroin with an estimated potential value of €2,500 and a crossbow firearm were discovered during the search, and are both the subject of technical examination. 

A woman in her 40s was subsequently arrested at the scene and has since been charged in relation to this findings. She appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.

Comments have been closed as a person has been charged.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

