This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crown prosecutors say it's 'not in the public interest' to prosecute Prince Philip

The Duke of Edinburgh voluntarily gave up his driving licence at the weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,692 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4493520

THE CROWN PROSECUTION Service has decided that no further action should be taken against Prince Philip, who was involved in a collision in Sandringham last month.

The Duke of Edinburgh (97) was involved in a car crash on 17 January after which two women were hospitalised, one with a broken wrist. He later apologised for the incident.

Police confirmed that both drivers involved in the incident were breath tested, and provided negative readings. Police again spoke to Prince Philip after he was pictured seemingly driving without a seatbelt two days after the accident.

At the weekend, Prince Philip voluntarily gave up his driving licence. 

Chris Long, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England, said that it had “carefully reviewed material submitted by the police” in relation to the traffic collision on the A149.

“We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving licence,” a statement said.

We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute.
All those involved in the collision have been informed and provided with a full explanation in writing.

The decision was made after considering all the evidence submitted by the police and in accordance with the two stage test in the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the CPS said.

Any decision by the CPS does not imply any finding concerning guilt or criminal conduct; the CPS makes decisions only according to the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors and it is applied in all decisions on whether or not to prosecute, it added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    106,859  84
    2
    		Woman dies after being struck by Luas in Tallaght
    60,119  3
    3
    		The Dutch government is using a giant blue mascot to warn of Brexit risks
    40,250  29
    Fora
    1
    		As Activision Blizzard prepares to cut hundreds of jobs, the fate of its Irish staff is unknown
    261  0
    2
    		'I'd rather work in the middle of the night than get up early - I'm not pretty in the morning'
    216  0
    3
    		Limerick's Teckro has secured $25m to bring clinical drug trials onto its digital platform
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    76,794  246
    2
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    33,786  72
    3
    		Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    30,876  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    18,382  4
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,466  0
    3
    		So, Ariana Grande wore a €5 Irish eyeliner in her new music video
    3,804  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Wife of accused phoned gardaí when DJ Bobby Ryan's body was found, courts hears
    GARDAí
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    Gardaí probe petrol bomb attack on house in Drogheda
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    TRIAL
    Trial of man who allegedly intimidated woman into marrying a stranger collapses
    Trial of man who allegedly intimidated woman into marrying a stranger collapses
    'A tremendous victory for the rule of law': El Chapo found guilty in New York trial
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie