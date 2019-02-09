Prince Philip voluntarily gives up driving licence

PRINCE PHILIP HAS voluntarily given up his driving licence, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Duke of Edinburgh (97) was involved in a car crash in January after which two women were hospitalised, one with a broken wrist. He later apologised for the incident.

Police said in a statement on 17 January that both the Duke and the driver of the other car were breathalysed, as per policy, after the crash.

“We can confirm both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings,” the force said.

Police again spoke to Prince Philip after he was pictured seemingly driving without a seatbelt two days after the accident.

In a statement released to BBC News this evening, Buckingham Palace said: “After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence.”

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said last month that the force was aware of the photographs appearing to show him driving without a seatbelt, adding that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver”.

The advice was “in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence”.