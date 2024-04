Gardaí seized a number of items which were allegedly concealed in the Crumlin property.

COCAINE AND CANNABIS worth an estimated total of €135,000 were seized by gardaí during a search operation in Crumlin, Dublin 12 yesterday.

One man was arrested after the search, which took place shortly after 9pm yesterday evening at a residence on the Kildare Road. Gardaí from the Crumlin drugs unit were accompanied by rank-and-file garda from Crumlin, Sundrive Road and the dog unit.

Among the items seized was suspected cocaine worth an estimated €87,000 and suspected cannabis, worth an estimated €48,000. An industrial hydraulic press, a large vacuum sealing machine, blenders and weighing scales were also seized.

The items were found by gardaí in a shed at the rear of the property and were allegedly concealed behind larger items. A man in his 20s is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing, which make up a part of Operation Tara. The Operation is a garda initiative aimed at disrupting and dismantling the sale and production of drugs in Ireland and abroad.

The seized drugs will be tested by forensic specialists, according to a statement from Gardaí today.