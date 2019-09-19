Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin

Aerial Cirque performer Nicola Moran at the launch of the Dublin programme for Culture Night 2019

CULTURE NIGHT RETURNS tomorrow evening as the annual festival sees venues across the country open their doors for a host of free events.

Wherever you are, there’s something happening. This week TheJournal.ie will be highlighting the best events around the country.

Here are some of the highlights of what’s happening in the capital.

Royal Irish Academy of Music/ From 5.30pm

The Royal Irish Academy of Music is opening its doors for its annual music-making fest. Organisers promise a fun, informal and highly-engaging evening of entertainment provided by some of the country’s “finest emerging young talents and seasoned stars”.

Dublin Circus Project/ 7pm – 11pm

Erebidae Aerial and Dublin Circus Project are coming together for a spectacle of circus, aerial acrobatics, music and story. Dublin-based singer-songwriters Aoife Wolfe and Gareth Curtis will be providing the soundtrack at 76 Bannow Road, Cabra West.

GAA Museum and Croke Park Stadium/ 5pm – 10pm

Tours of Europe’s third-largest stadium will be running every 15 minutes tomorrow evening from 5pm.

A Walking Tour of Ireland’s Remarkable Women/ 6pm – 7.30pm

Following Her Path is a walking that focuses on Ireland’s remarkable women, both well-known and forgotten. It shines a light on the way they have shaped the country and impacted our lives. Meeting point at St Stephen’s Green Main Gate (Fusiliers’ Arch).

National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts & History/ 7.30 – 10pm

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra returns to Clarke Square at the National Museum of Ireland Collins Barracks for a free open-air concert featuring a mix of live music, spoken word, dance and performances from both established and emerging Irish artists, and special guests – including opera singer, Celine Byrne.

An evening of film, food and markets/ 6-10pm

The Digital Hub Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival and the Dublin Flea

Market are celebrating Culture Night with an evening of film, food and markets. The film festival brings its outdoor cinema and a programme of short films, while the Dublin Flea will host its first-ever night market in The Digital Hub, Digital Depot, Roe Lane, D8.

Yoga beats at The Elbowroom/ 4pm – 10pm

The elbowroom, well-being hub, is offering a multitude of free events open to all ages and abilities to nurture their mind, body and soul. Head over to 32 Brunswick St, Stoneybatter, D7 to join them for a special programme including sound bath, yoga beats, live music, meditation and art.

Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, Dance Ireland ballerina, Niamh O'Flannagain, and Royal Irish Academy of Music cellist, Peadar O'Loinsigh Source: Julien Behal

Showcase at the Abbey Theatre/ 4pm – 8.30pm

The Abbey Theatre is inviting attendees to visit their national theatre and discover its history and work, from its early years to the present day. Explore the Abbey’s story with a showcase of costume, design, props, archival material, and their portrait collection.

Elizabeth Bowen’s Dublin/ 7pm – 8.15pm

Take a closer look at Georgian Dublin by way of author Elizabeth Bowen’s memories of life in the city. From her birthplace at Herbert Place to her favoured hotel, The Shelbourne, guide Andrew Deering will lead you on a leisurely literary stroll. Meeting at Patrick Kavanagh statue, Wilton Terrace, D2

Exhibition at the Jam Art Factory/ 4pm – 11pm

Jam Art Factory will be holding a group exhibition of limited edition giclée prints based on climate change and “what we’ll be missing if we keep doing what we’re doing to our planet”. Each print will be signed and numbered by the artist and limited to an edition. Their Temple Bar shop will also be open on the night.

