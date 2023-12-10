Advertisement

The collision happened this morning in Carrickfergus.
carrickfergus

Cyclist dies in Co Antrim following road traffic collision

The cyclist, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
55 minutes ago

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

Shortly before 9.30 this morning, it was reported that a cyclist and a car were involved in a collision at the New Line area of Carrickfergus.

The cyclist, who was from the Newtownabbey area, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The New Line in Carrickfergus was closed as a result of the collision but has since reopened.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision, and have asked anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened or may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to make contact with the police quoting reference number 587 10/12/23.

