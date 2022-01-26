#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cyclist (60s) seriously injured after being hit by motorist in Kildare

The man was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital by the Air Corp Ambulance.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 8:42 PM
Diversions have been put in place to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A CYCLIST IN his early 60s was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a person driving a car in Co Kildare, this afternoon.

Gardaí and ambulance attended the scene on Station Road, Allenwood, shortly before 2pm today. The man suffered serious injuries after being struck by the vehicle.

He was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital by the Air Corp Ambulance. His condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured.

Diversions are in place as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.  

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have video footage or anyone who witnessed the incident on Station Road to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station at (045) 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

