Friday 1 November, 2019
Vigil held for cyclist killed in morning collision with cement mixer in Dublin

The man was killed at around 8.30am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 1 Nov 2019, 7:11 PM
59 minutes ago 8,120 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4876107

A GROUP OF Dubliners have held a vigil for a cyclist killed in a rush-hour collision near St James’s Hospital this morning.

Around 20 people gathered at the junction of South Circular Road and Brookfield Rd in Dublin between 5pm and 6.30pm to pay tribute to the male cyclist, the first to be killed in a collision in Dublin this year.

The man was killed when he collided with a cement mixer near the same location at around 8.30am. The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident.

Colm Ryder of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, who attended the vigil, described this morning’s incident as a “tragic accident” and expressed his support for the deceased man, as well as the driver of the lorry.

“It’s a dangerous corner, right beside a building site,” he said.

“HGVs like the one that was involved in this incident are vehicles that have no place in the city centre.

“It’s difficult to say that in a period where the city is developing, but the number of cyclists killed by these vehicles in Dublin in the last few years is unacceptable.”

Gardaí are investigating the incident, and are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.15am and 8.45am and who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

