Fatal traffic incident

Cyclist killed in collision with car on Malahide Road in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
1 hour ago

A CYCLIST HAS died from his injuries after being involved in a collision between a car and his bicycle this morning on the Malahide Road in Dublin. 

Gardaí said they are investigation the incident which occurred at 9:30am at Kinsealy, North Dublin.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries, gardaí said. He has since been pronounced dead.

There were no other serious injuries resulting from the collision. 

“The Malahide Road at Kinsealy is currently closed and the services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place,” a garda spokesperson said. 
 
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Malahide Road in the Kinsealy area between 9am and 9:30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
