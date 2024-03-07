Former RTÉ presenter Cynthia Ní Mhurchú picked by Fianna Fáil as EU candidate for Ireland South

FIANNA FÁIL HAVE selected former RTÉ presenter Cynthia Ní Mhurchú as a candidate in the Ireland South constituency in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections.

She will stand alongside sitting Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher in contesting the five-seat constituency in June this year.

A former schoolteacher, Ní Mhurchú has worked as a journalist radio presenter and is currently a barrister. The Carlow native is perhaps best known for co-hosting the 1994 ‘Riverdance’ Eurovision Song Contest with Gerry Ryan in Dublin.

Ní Mhurchú described her selection as a “great honour” in a statement today.

“I have reached a stage in my professional life where I believe my extensive experience, broad skillset and personal qualities would be an asset to the European Parliament,” she said.

“I have a proven track record in education, media & communications and law and am deeply committed to the Irish Language, culture and arts.”

She said that if elected, she intends to focus on increased regional development, “along with fighting for a just transition for Ireland, as we strive to reach our carbon targets in the years ahead”.

“I also have a particular interest in both Family Law and internet safety for all, but especially for our young people,” she added.

Fianna Fáil’s director of elections, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, said Ní Mhurchú was “an excellent addition to the Ireland South ticket”.

“Cynthia is a very accomplished candidate, who brings a wealth of experience to the campaign,” he said, adding that she “would make a great MEP for the region”.

Her fellow Fianna Fáil candidate Billy Kelleher said: “Cynthia is an incredibly intelligent and articulate person who I know shares the same vision as I do: keeping Ireland at the Heart of Europe.”

“I believe Cynthia and I will make a very strong team for Fianna Fáil,” he said.