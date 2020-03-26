TDs will applaud frontline healthcare workers in the Dáil at 8pm

FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS will be applauded by TDs in the Dáil at 8pm today – and members of the public are being encouraged to join in that applause from their homes.

It comes after an online campaign and an example set by other European parliaments.

There are just 22 TDs present in the Dáil chamber today to adhere to social distancing advice.

TDs will debate Emergency Coronavirus legislation, which is expected to last 12 hours. This will be interrupted for a moment at 8pm to applaud health workers.

There are just 22 TDs present in the Dáil chamber at the start of the debate on Emergency Coronavirus legislation which will last 12 hours.



TDs have unanimously agreed to applaud all frontline healthcare staff at 8pm as per a request from the HSE — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) March 26, 2020 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

Members of the public are also being asked to join in on the applause.

Social Democrat leader Róisín Shortall said: “Let’s take a moment, together as a nation, to say thank you to the health care staff who are working tirelessly during this crisis. Tonight at 8pm, applaud from your front door/window to show support. The Dáil will also pause to applaud.”

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd said: “I hope everyone in the country will join in solidarity. We are nothing without our frontline workers. Thank you all for continued commitment and resolve.”