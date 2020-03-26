This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TDs will applaud frontline healthcare workers in the Dáil at 8pm

Members of the public are encouraged to join in to applaud health workers from their doorsteps, windows, or gardens.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 1:01 PM
Image: RTÉ News Now
Image: RTÉ News Now

FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS will be applauded by TDs in the Dáil at 8pm today – and members of the public are being encouraged to join in that applause from their homes.

It comes after an online campaign and an example set by other European parliaments.

There are just 22 TDs present in the Dáil chamber today to adhere to social distancing advice.

TDs will debate Emergency Coronavirus legislation, which is expected to last 12 hours. This will be interrupted for a moment at 8pm to applaud health workers.

 

Members of the public are also being asked to join in on the applause. 

Social Democrat leader Róisín Shortall said: “Let’s take a moment, together as a nation, to say thank you to the health care staff who are working tirelessly during this crisis. Tonight at 8pm, applaud from your front door/window to show support. The Dáil will also pause to applaud.”

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd said: “I hope everyone in the country will join in solidarity. We are nothing without our frontline workers. Thank you all for continued commitment and resolve.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
