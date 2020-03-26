'We should not be this low this quickly': TDs raise concerns over protective equipment shortage for healthcare workers

“NO ONE SHOULD die in work because of not being protected,” Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly told the Dáil today.

In a marathon Dáil debate, set to go on until 11pm tonight, politicians are having their say on emergency legislation which is set to be passed later this evening.

The legislation deals with issues such as a nationwide rent freeze, a ban on evictions, measures to allow the re-enlistment of former members to the Defence Forces, as well as retired health workers to be re-hired.

TDs have raised a number of issues of concern this afternoon, including construction sites and factories remaining open without social distancing being adhered to and the delays in testing the confusion among the public about the change in testing criteria.

However, the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers is an urgent concern that TDs are calling to be addressed urgently.

A number of campaigns are underway calling for donations of equipment to Irish hospitals.

O’Reilly acknowledged that there is a global shortage of PPE.

“We know the HSE is trying but let us be honest. We should not be this low this quickly. No one should die at work because of not being protected. When the stocks are short, the HSE must be honest and tell us and prioritise those who are most at risk.

“The situation is becoming more difficult as we wait for supplies of PPE to arrive, with 24% of those affected by this virus being healthcare workers. I know we are being told we have orders of PPE arriving, and that is most welcome. However, in the here and now, frontline healthcare workers are telling us there is a real shortage of PPE,” she said.

She highlighted that many hospitals are running their own campaigns, calling out for donations of equipment from companies or individuals.

“I would urge anyone who has any such equipment to come forward and to donate it,” she said.

O’Reilly added:

We are all in this together but our healthcare workers are on the front line of this emergency. I urge the Government to secure a reliable domestic production line of various items of PPE so we can be assured we have a stable, steady and reliable supply of this vital equipment.

Quite frankly, it’s an insult that legitimate concerns about low PPE stocks on the ground were disparaged by a senior HSE official in the Business Post on Sunday, who said that they were panicking.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he has heard from doctors and nurses who have actually used their own money to purchase protection in hardware stores, while other TDs said some doctors were asking professions like hairdressers if they have any equipment that might be of use.

The party’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said he heard of one case where hospital staff had sufficient masks for only one of them to help three Covid-19 patients.

He told the Dáil that clinicians have been told the new PPE will be landing on Sunday but won’t be available until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Duncan Smith expressed concern that they don’t have necessary PPE to carry out essential work on dental patients.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the government should have clear answers on when the protective equipment will be available.

“No more waffle and patronizing statements,” she said.

She admonished the government for not being open and transparent enough about the new measures.

She said she supported the “draconian” legislation last week, though reluctantly, but said support from Opposition TDs needs to be matched by openness and candor in relation to facts.

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy raised concerns that employers have of availing of the wage subsidy scheme for workers, and questioned why businesses that have tax liabilities are not able to sign up.

He said theses businesses will be forced to lay people off. In order to avail of the scheme, a business must declare a 25% reduction in their income, which he states is a business declaring “insolvency”, which businesses won’t do.

He urged the government to continue to put the pressure on the insurance industry to honour the contracts that are not being paid out. On the issue of government loans for businesses, Troy said urging businesses to take out loans “when they are looking over the edge of a cliff” will not work, particularly where the interest on those loans are up to 7%.

Independent TD Denis Naughten questioned the pandemic payment and why those over 66 are not able to avail of it.

Other TDs such as People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith and Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin spoke about the new rent measures. Smith said she welcomed that the government had moved on a rent freeze, despite calling in unconstitutional previously.

Meanwhile, Ó Broin said he welcomed the freeze, but said after this is all over, another problem will emerge where renters will have built up arrears on the rent owed, which is something that needs to be dealt with.

Catherine Connolly TD said it is not sustainable for renters to have to pay their arrears after three months, or for mortgage -holders not to have the deferred payment added to the end of the loan.