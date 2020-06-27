The Dáil sits in the Convention Centre today to elect a new Taoiseach - here's what to expect

ALL THREE PARTIES have backed the programme for government.

The next step now is the election of a new Taoiseach and Cabinet to head up the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Greens government.

In what will go down in history as one of the most unusual Dáil sittings, TDs will gather today in the Convention Centre in Dublin to elect Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as the next Taoiseach.

All 160 TDs must be present in order for the vote to take place, and due to social distancing, it cannot be held in Leinster House as the chamber is too small.

It is expected to cost about €50,000 each day the Dáil sits at Dublin’s Convention Centre.

The sitting will begin at 10.30am this morning and the proposer and seconder for each nominee for the position of Taoiseach will get five minutes speaking time each.

Ten minutes of speeches from each party or group will follow.

Sinn Féin are expected to propose Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach, but due the numbers, won’t get the most votes.

Votes will then be taken and it is expected that Martin will be elected as the Taoiseach of the 33rd Dáil.

The FF leader will then give a speech, before heading off to visit President Micheal D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin where he will be given his seal of office. This is expected to take place at around 12.30pm.

Once he has received his seal, Martin will then travel to Government Buildings where he will appoint his new Cabinet.

Speculation is rife about who will get the top jobs but there are only so many seats to go around.

Fianna Fáil will have six full Cabinet posts, as will Fine Gael, and the Greens will get three.

Once everyone has been told what their new jobs are, it is back to the Convention Centre where the Dáil is expected to sit again at 6.30pm.

The new ministers will be nominated and Micheál Martin will make another speech upon the appointment of his new Cabinet.

After this takes place, the leaders of the other parties and groups will have an opportunity to give their thoughts on the new government and the selected ministers will also say a few words.

Votes will then be taken on the new Cabinet members before they all travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to receive their seals of office and hold their first Cabinet meeting.

