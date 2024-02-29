Dáil told of threats to burn down Kildare hotel after 'disgusting lie' that girl had been raped

MISINFORMATION ABOUT THE violent sexual assault of a young girl at a hotel in Kildare was “a disgusting lie [that] was spread on social media by far-right agitators”, the Dáil has heard.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy criticised scenes outside a hotel in Celbridge on Tuesday evening, when a protest was held over the physical assault of a girl, which gardaí are not probing as a sexual crime.

False claims shared widely on social media before the demonstration alleged that the girl had been raped by three migrant men on the grounds of the hotel.

Murphy told the Dáil how, on foot of the incorrect rumours, an angry crowd gathered outside the hotel – which houses International Protection applicants – and chanted “paedophiles out”, “deport them now”, and “get them out”.

He also told Tánaiste Micheál Martin that there were threats to burn the building where around 100 women, children and men live.

“The lie was that a seven-year-old girl had been raped in the hotel by three none Irish men,” he said.

“[It was] first shared by a supporter of the Irish Freedom Party online and then amplified by far-right agitators Fergus Power and Derek Blighe, and people were called to protest.

“It was a lie. These people do not care about the truth. They’re happy to spread lies with the aim of deceiving people and with the aim of whipping people up.”

Rumours online

Rumours circulated on social media in recent days claiming that a young girl staying at the hotel near Celbridge, which houses International Protection applicants, was violently sexually assaulted by three men on the grounds of the facility.

The claim led to a demonstration outside the hotel on Tuesday evening and officers were targeted with fireworks.

Gardaí said yesterday that they were investigating the alleged physical assault of a girl by an individual, but The Journal understands that the incident is not being treated as a sexual crime.

Investigators are liaising with Tusla, the child and family agency, on the matter and a Garda spokesperson described the incident as an allegation of “physical abuse” against a child by an “adult directly to known to them”.

It added: “An Garda Síochána is not investigating any further allegations at this time.”

Gardaí also said in another statement last night that they are investigating a number of individuals who attended the demonstration after fireworks were thrown in the direction of some members of the force who were in attendance.

‘Far-right agitators’

Murphy claimed the incident showed what a rise in the far-right “is going to look like”.

“More arson attacks, more racist violence, more danger in our communities. The vast majority of people reject it, people know the responsibility for the housing crisis, the health crisis and the deep inequality in our society lies with the government, not with vulnerable people,” he said.

He added that far-right agitators are working “very consciously to direct people’s anger not at those at the top of our society, but against those at the bottom”.

“What is the state going to do to protect people? Why did it take so long, more than a day for gardaí to issue a statement debunking the dangerous lies being spread by the far-right when they’re spreading lies about imaginary crimes? Why is there not an immediate response to tell the truth,” he asked.

Micheál Martin condemned the behaviour and actions of the people that gathered outside the hotel this week, stating that it was not the first time that “vicious, false rumours” have been spread about people seeking international protection.

“And we’ve all heard those rumors, deliberately spread falsely, and wrongly and that stands to be condemned,” said the Tánaiste.

He said the vast majority of Irish people have no time for violence or criminal behavior, but disagreed with Murphy’s juxtaposition between the crises facing society such as housing and health, and the violence that is breaking out.

“The government has a responsibility – not the same responsibility of course as the far-right – but for example, you have placed over 1,000 people who’ve come here seeking asylum in harm’s way by putting them on the streets. That’s a policy choice you have made. You created a two tier asylum process, which legitimise some of the arguments suggesting that these people aren’t legitimate asylum seekers,” said Murphy.

He said the government is responsible for the health and housing crisis, but added that, none of that justifies any racist violence.

“None of that is the fault of asylum seekers. But it is true that the far-right try to tap into real legitimate issues and then direct anger away from your government, away from those at the top of our society, and towards those at the bottom,” he added.