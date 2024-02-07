Dáil schedule cleared after John Bruton's death, Taoiseach says he put 'people before politics'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has led tributes in the Dáil this afternoon to former-Taoiseach John Bruton, who passed away yesterday.

The 76-year-old Fine Gael politician, who was Taoiseach from 1994 to 1997, died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin yesterday after a long illness.

The Dáil’s schedule was completely cleared today, with three hours set aside instead to hear expressions of sympathy for the former Taoiseach.

Politicians highlighted his intellect, sense of humour and distinctive laugh as well as his passion for farming and dedication to his faith.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praised Bruton as a man who put “people before politics”.

“He wanted the best for Ireland and did so much to make this a better country,” he said.

First elected to the Dáil at the age of just 22 in 1969, Bruton rose steadily through the ranks of Fine Gael.

He served two terms as Minister for Finance in the 1980s, as well as Minister for Industry and Minister for Trade. From 1990 until 2001 Bruton was the leader of Fine Gael.

He later served as the EU’s ambassador to the US between 2004 and 2009 but was best known for leading the “rainbow coalition” of the 1990s with Labour and the Democratic Left.

Bruton was also a central figure in the Northern Ireland peace process alongside then-UK prime minister Sir John Major, with the pair launching the Anglo-Irish Framework document.

The Taoiseach offered his condolences to Bruton’s wife Finola, and the couple’s four children Matthew, Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth.

Varadkar also extended his sympathy to Mr Bruton’s siblings Mary and Richard.

Richard Bruton, who was present in the Dáil chamber, is a Fine Gael TD for Dublin Bay North.

TD Richard Bruton (second from the left)

“For a family to contribute one remarkable politician to Irish politics is impressive. To provide two is extraordinary and in many ways the Bruton family exemplifies all that is best about Irish politics,” Varadkar said.

“John Bruton will always be remembered for his service to our country. He had faith in politics to make a difference. And he was right.

And today we let his family know that his faith was not misplaced.

“All of us on all political sides will continue to fight for what we believe is just and right, even if we don’t always agree.

“We’ll work to make Ireland a better and more prosperous and fairer place. We’ll seek to advance the cause of peace and reconciliation on our island. And we’ll keep Ireland’s place at the heart of Europe.

“That’s the legacy of John Bruton and we will make it ours too,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald expressed respect for Bruton’s commitment to public service, but noted her party had “very clear and very important” political differences with the former Fine Gael leader throughout the peace process in Northern Ireland.

She said he articulated his beliefs with passion but added: “I profoundly disagreed with his viewpoints and positions on many issues – not least, our revolutionary history and the Easter Rising in particular. However, I know that his perspective was sincerely held.”

Former Labour leader Brendan Howlin, who served as environment minister in the rainbow coalition, said Bruton’s character was a critical component for the cohesion and survival of that government.

He said: “He served this nation well. It’s an important place in our history. His family, his county, and his party can be justly proud of his great achievements.”

Current Labour leader Ivana Bacik noted that her party’s social democratic and trade union tradition meant it had often encountered difficulties with Bruton’s Christian Democratic beliefs.

However, she said generations had benefited from the policies of the short-lived three-party rainbow coalition government led by Bruton.

Bacik said he played a crucial role in securing the “first great constitutional liberalisation” with the passing of the divorce referendum.

She added: “I think we can acknowledge that John Bruton’s government played a key role in laying the groundwork for the peace and stability that we now have across this island.”

Tributes are currently ongoing in the Dáil.

With reporting from Cillian Sherlock, Press Association