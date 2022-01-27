Coronavirus: 9,938 new cases, 708 people in hospital and 71 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 5,265 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,673 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Tuesday.

When combined that makes the number of cases 9,938.

As of 8am this morning, 708 people were in hospital with the virus, 71 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 49 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,136.