PSNI treating damage caused to goal posts used by East Belfast GAA as a hate crime

LAST UPDATE | 36 minutes ago
POLICE IN THE North investigating damage caused to goal posts used by East Belfast GAA are treating the incident as a hate crime.
Part of the goal posts and nets used by East Belfast GAA on the Henry Jones playing fields in Castlereagh appear to have been torched in the incident.
East Belfast GAA was founded in the summer of 2020 and has used the Henry Jones playing fields since its inception, facilities it shares with teams from other sports.
The area is historically unionist and the GAA club promotes unity across the political divide.
Its club crest features the Red Hand of Ulster, as well as the club’s motto “Together”, which is written in English, Irish, and Ulster-Scots.
In a statement today, the PSNI said the incident of criminal damage to the goal posts and nets is believed to have occurred sometime between Monday and this morning.
Anyone with information on the incident has been urged to make contact with police.
Local SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite has condemned the arson attack and added: “This is the latest in a growing catalogue of attempts to intimidate and bully the members of East Belfast GAA.
“Those responsible need to understand that this club and its members are a growing part of our community – they are here to stay and they’re going to keep offering a positive, outward looking experience for anyone who wants to get involved.
“The people behind this latest attack need to wise up. East Belfast becomes a more shared space every day and it should be a place where everyone feels comfortable to live, work and enjoy themselves.”
It’s the latest incident to impact the GAA team, following a security alert on the Henry Jones playing fields in May.
This security alert in May commenced after reports that a device had been left in the area.
Nearby Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery was also closed due to the operation.
After nearly 24 hours of extensive searches, the PSNI concluded the alert after “nothing untoward” had been found.
