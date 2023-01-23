Advertisement

Monday 23 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
The Business Post Daniel McConnell.
# Daniel McConnell
Daniel McConnell named editor of the Business Post
McConnell said he is ‘delighted to be joining the prestigious Business Post as editor’.
230
0
6 minutes ago

DANIEL MCCONNELL HAS been named as editor of the Business Post.

The Dublin journalist has been political editor of the Irish Examiner since 2015 and previously worked at the Irish Times and the Sunday Times.

He was also named ‘Journalist of the Year’ at the 2022 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

Announcing the news today, the Business Post said that McConnell will be “responsible for creating a multimedia content strategy with a dual focus of accelerating the brand’s digital growth and protecting the core print product”.

CEO of the Business Post, Sarah Murphy said she was delighted to appoint McConnell as editor, adding: “I look forward to working closely with Daniel in achieving these strategic and ambitious goals set for the title.”

Meanwhile, McConnell said: “I am delighted to be joining the prestigious Business Post as editor and to work alongside its exceptional team of journalists.”

