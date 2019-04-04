Have you seen Daniel? Gardaí appeal for information on man missing since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 40-year-old man missing from Co Louth.

Daniel McMahon was last seen at his home in Ardee on Monday.

He is described as being 6′ 2″, with a shaved head, brown eyes and glasses.

When last seen, Daniel was wearing a wine coloured top, blue jeans and navy New Balance runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Ardee Garda Station on 041 687 1130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.