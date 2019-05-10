'I chose the wrong photo': Sacked BBC host Danny Baker formally apologises over royal baby tweet

FORMER BBC PRESENTER Danny Baker has “formally” apologised for a tweet about the royal baby that saw him sacked by the broadcaster yesterday.

The 61 year-old became embroiled in controversy after tweeting an image of a couple walking down a set of steps holding the hands of a chimpanzee, and captioning it “Royal baby leaves hospital”.

Critics suggested that the since-deleted tweet was a racist allusion to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s mixed race heritage, and a spokesperson for BBC Radio 5 Live, the station on which Baker presented, called it a “serious error of judgment”.

“Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us,” the spokesperson said, confirming his sacking.

Baker subsequently told Sky News that he regretted sharing the image, and apologised for the post again on social media today.