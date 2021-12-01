#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 December 2021
Renewed appeal for information on man missing from Cork City since 2007

Daniel ‘Danny’ Walsh was last seen in the Bishopstown area of Cork City in February 2007.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 7:13 PM
Daniel 'Danny' Walsh
GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Cork City since 2007. 

Daniel ‘Danny’ Walsh was last seen in the Bishopstown area of Cork City in February 2007. 

Danny was aged 61 when he was reported missing, and would now be 75 years old today. 

At the time he went missing, he was described as being 5’8″ in height, of thin build, with long grey hair, a beard and a moustache. 

He worked for Cork City Council prior to his retirement in 2006. 

In particular, gardaí are looking to make contact with two males who are understood to have resided with Danny Walsh at an address at Elton Lawn, Bishopstown, Cork around the time he was reported missing in 2007. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

