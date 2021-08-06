Gardaí conducting preliminary enquiries into alleged indoor gatherings at Danny Healy-Rae's pub

GARDAÍ ARE CARRYING out preliminary enquiries into indoor gatherings at Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s pub.

Social media postings yesterday appeared to show a number of alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the Kilgarvan premises, as several people were shown apparently dancing on tables while without face masks.

A photo also emerged of the Rural Independent deputy posing for a photo indoors at the pub with a number of others, all again without masks.

Gardaí said they are aware of the footage but said that no formal complaint has been made in relation to the any alleged breaches.

The enquiries taking place are in connection with two separate indoor gatherings, a Garda spokesperson told The Journal.

Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment directly on social media content the context and veracity of which remains to be verified however An Garda Síochána are aware of images and video published online appearing to be an indoor gathering in a licensed premises.

“Gardaí in Kerry are carrying out preliminary enquiries into the matter but no complaint has been forthcoming at this time and no formal investigation has commenced.”

Photographs of another alleged gathering at the pub were published in the Irish Daily Mail this morning.

Healy-Rae has not commented since the photos and videos were brought to wider attention.

The Kerry-based Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly weighed in this morning, telling local radio that he believes the deputy should explain the situation at the pub.

“Danny is a man that’s never short for a word and I’m quite sure that when he feels it’s right he will come out and clarify that situation exactly what happened,” Kelly told Radio Kerry.

“You’re better off to get these things out in the open and put them to bed rather than leave them hanging there.”