Healy-Raes to 'look at circumstances' as video shows alleged Covid breaches at Kerry pub

A RELATIVE OF Danny Healy-Rae has said the family is to ‘look at the circumstances’ after a video was published on social media showing alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the Kerry TD’s pub.

The Snapchat videos and clips shows a group of mainly young people dancing on tables at the Kilgarvan premises, some of whom are topless.



In the footage, which was posted by Radio Kerry on Twitter this morning, customers are shown without masks and getting bar service – both of which are prohibited under the remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Customers are currently still required to wear masks indoors at a pub unless they are seated.

Coming up on the show, a video which appears to show lack of compliance with public health advice - no mask wearing, no social distancing, drinking at bar - in Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan. This and more with @jerosullivanRK. pic.twitter.com/N5vOdSqn4e — Kerry Today (@kerrytodayrk) August 5, 2021

Danny Healy-Rae has not responded to requests for comment.

Radio Kerry reported that Danny Healy-Rae told the radio station he was “not aware” of the gathering at his pub.

His son, Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae, has told RTÉ that the family are examining the situation but would not be commenting for now.

“We are looking at the circumstances and may have a comment later”, he told RTÉ.

Danny Healy-Rae, who runs the pub which previously belonged to his late father Jackie Healy-Rae, has previously said he would not be asking his staff to check customer’s vaccination status as part of indoor dining arrangements.

Kerry recorded 305 cases of Covid-19 in a seven day period between 27 July and 2 August according to the latest figures. It has a 14-day incidence rate of 356 cases per 100,000 people.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The story drew a reaction from listeners for Radio Kerry, as some criticised Deputy Healy-Rae for the apparent breach. Others pointed their ire at whoever had supplied the radio station with the footage.

Tom Randles, a Kilvarvan resident and veteran Fine Gael activist, told The Journal that the behaviour was “irresponsible and reckless”.

“Since it [the restrictions] opened up, people are after completely forgetting that the virus can be rampant. There isn’t enough care shown.”

Randles, who added that he is a teetotaler, said he has seen similar scenes at other pubs in Kerry: “People are not taking it as seriously now.”