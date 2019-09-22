This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister meets insurers in London to 'hopefully' entice them to 'rethink' position in Irish market

The departure of a major player in insurance for the leisure industry, in particular, has damaged Irish companies.

By Sean Murray Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 7:30 AM
12 minutes ago 544 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815299
Paschal Donohoe (right) said Michael D'Arcy (left) was heading to London for the insurers talks
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Paschal Donohoe (right) said Michael D'Arcy (left) was heading to London for the insurers talks
Paschal Donohoe (right) said Michael D'Arcy (left) was heading to London for the insurers talks
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE MINISTER OF State with responsibility for bringing down the cost of insurance travelled to the UK this week to try to convince insurers to operate to the Irish market, in the wake of the departure of one company which has caused grave concerns for the leisure industry. 

Minister Michael D’Arcy was due to meet with a number of UK insurers and underwriters in London this week.

The purpose of these meetings was to “advise them of the most recent legislative changes and promote Ireland as a place to continue to write business,” Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil in response to a parliamentary question. 

Donohoe added: “I think it is an important exercise as hopefully it will encourage some insurers to rethink their position about the Irish market.”

‘Compo culture’

The insurance industry has repeatedly said that the high level of personal injury awards and the number of fraudulent cases has driven up the cost of premiums in Ireland.

The government set up the Cost of Insurance Working Group in July 2016 to try to develop proposals that would bring down the price for consumers.

A number of developments that have been made include the establishment of a personal injuries commission to help to benchmark awards. It found that the payout for soft tissue injuries in Ireland is over four times more than the payouts in England and Wales.

And, although the cost of insurance is going down according to CSO stats, concerns have been raised that the industry could be knowingly misrepresenting the full picture in these statistics.

In a meeting in June, Minister D’Arcy asked representatives from Insurance Ireland for a guarantee that premiums would be lowered to reflect the action being taken to reduce the level of awards for personal injury claims.

Insurance Ireland replied it would be “difficult to persuade insurers to expand their risk appetite”. 

A recent investigation by Noteworthy found that insurers’ spending on liability and motor claims has barely changed in a decade despite suggestions that Ireland’s rampant ‘compensation culture’ has been behind the country’s recent insurance crisis.

The leisure industry is one sector hit hard recently, after provider Leisure Insure announced that it was withdrawing from the Irish market.

The decision caused shock in the leisure sector, which has struggled in recent years to afford insurance – especially in an Irish insurance industry that has typically been unenthusiastic about offering insurance to such companies.

The government said that its hands were tied with limited options to offer relief to such companies affected. 

One leisure centre and swimming pool in Kildare recently said it was shutting down after failing to secure cover, with the only potential quote more than four times what it had been paying before that.

Spin Activity Centre said there had not been a claim against it in the three years since it had opened. 

Failure to secure insurance also hit the Dublin Oktoberfest festival which was cancelled this year with organisers citing high insurance cost

Steps forward

Another action the government has taken has been the enactment of the Judicial Council Bill 2019. This provides for the establishment of a Personal Injuries Guidelines Committee.

Related Reads

11.09.19 'We keep our local graveyard closed' - How the insurance crisis is hitting Ireland's communities
10.09.19 The UK and Canada are cutting the cost of processing claims - why can't Ireland?
09.09.19 'We're being fed this lie': Exposing the myths of Ireland's 'compo culture'

While this hasn’t been put in place yet, Minister Donohoe said it should be before the end of the year.

Commenting on the withdrawal of Leisure Insure from the Irish market, Donohoe said that Minister D’Arcy had met with the company and was told “certain parts of the company’s leisure book were not profitable over the last number of years”.

“I acknowledge that the level of awards and the inconsistency in such awards is undoubtedly a factor in many insurers’ decisions not to continue in the Irish market,” Donohoe said. 

He said that, in light of this, the “single most essential challenge” was to bring the level of personal injury damages down. 

Commenting on D’Arcy’s trip to speak to insurers in London, Donohoe said he hoped Irish-based companies would also be mindful of recent changes. 

I believe that Irish based insurers should also reflect on these reforms and in that context Minister of State D’Arcy has been engaging with them in order to seek a commitment that they will reduce premiums and widen their risk appetite to reflect savings made or potential savings, in particular if there is a recalibration of award levels downwards.

Donohoe concluded that he was confident that over time the pressure on businesses when it comes to the cost of insurance “should recede”. 

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Department of Finance for comment on this week’s talks.

With reporting from Peter Bodkin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie