Darkness into Light raises almost €4 million for Pieta House this year

OVER 100,000 PEOPLE attended this year’s Darkness into Light which helped raise over four million euro for the suicide prevention charity, Pieta House.

The figure, which is expected to increase over the coming weeks from corporate donations and other fundraising continues, will help fund the free, one-to-one therapy that the charity offered to over 6,500 clients last year.

Last Saturday morning, the annual event took place in over 200 locations nationwide, where communities gather together to sail, swim, run, walk, wheel, cycle and, this year, golf while the sun rises.

The charity’s CEO, Stephanie Manahan, said they are “beyond grateful for the thousands of people” who attended and supported the event this year.

“To see so many people come out each and every year is truly inspiring and each and every person makes a valuable contribution in enabling Pieta to provide free, professional therapy for suicide prevention and bereavement in Ireland,” she added.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Participants in Galway City, Galway this year. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The event had the support this year from broadcaster Charlie Bird, Pieta ambassador Greg O’Shea, Laura Whitmore, the event’s main sponsor, Electric Ireland, and many others.

Executive Director of Electric Ireland, Pat Fenlon, said “Electric Ireland has proudly supported Darkness Into Light for more than a decade,”

Fenlon said that the company “look forward” to working with Pieta again “on making the coming years as successful and beneficial for families and communities affected by suicide”.

Pieta said the donations from last year helped them deliver over 50,000 hours of therapy and maintain their 24/7 phoneline, which received almost 100,000 calls and texts from close to 700 households bereaved by suicide.

Darkness Into Light began in 2009 in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on a 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta House, the charity’s flagship walk was held in the same location this year, with a much larger crowd.

Last year, €4.5 million was raised through various events, which Pieta said helped to fund their many operations.

If you need to talk, contact:

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Aware 1800 80 48 48

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)