Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 6 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Pieta House
Tens of thousands take part in Darkness Into Light events across the country
Phoenix Park in Dublin hosted one of the day’s biggest events.
1.8k
2
41 minutes ago

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people across the country have taken part in the annual Darkness into Light fundraiser in support of suicide and self-harm prevention charity Pieta House.

participants-pictured-at-the-event-in-the-phoenix-park Ryan Byrne / INPHO People taking part in a Darkness into Light walk this morning in Phoenix Park. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Darkness Into Light began in 2009, when 400 people set off in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on a 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta.

Over 100,000 people came together today at 200 locations in Ireland and 14 other countries this morning. Participants took part in walks, runs, or swims as dawn broke this morning. Many were up as early as 4am to mark the occasion. 

participants-at-the-event-in-the-phoenix-park Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

One of the biggest events is reported to have taken place in Phoenix Park in Dublin, with up to 10,000 people taking part. Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird – who led the Darkness into Light walk in Bray, Co Wicklow – was pictured with Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan.

charlie-bird-and-stephanie-manahan Ryan Byrne / INPHO Charlie Bird with Pieta House CEO Stephanie Manahan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Last year, €4.5 million was raised through events on the day, which Pieta House said helped to fund 156 helpline hours, 10,956 crisis counselling sessions and 6,123 therapy sessions.

participants-at-the-event-in-the-phoenix-park Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

 If you need to talk, contact:

  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

  • Aware 1800 80 48 48

  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     