Tens of thousands take part in Darkness Into Light events across the country

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people across the country have taken part in the annual Darkness into Light fundraiser in support of suicide and self-harm prevention charity Pieta House.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO People taking part in a Darkness into Light walk this morning in Phoenix Park. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Darkness Into Light began in 2009, when 400 people set off in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on a 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta.

Over 100,000 people came together today at 200 locations in Ireland and 14 other countries this morning. Participants took part in walks, runs, or swims as dawn broke this morning. Many were up as early as 4am to mark the occasion.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

One of the biggest events is reported to have taken place in Phoenix Park in Dublin, with up to 10,000 people taking part. Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird – who led the Darkness into Light walk in Bray, Co Wicklow – was pictured with Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Charlie Bird with Pieta House CEO Stephanie Manahan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Last year, €4.5 million was raised through events on the day, which Pieta House said helped to fund 156 helpline hours, 10,956 crisis counselling sessions and 6,123 therapy sessions.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

If you need to talk, contact:

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Aware 1800 80 48 48

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)