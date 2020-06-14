Man to appear in court after two people were stabbed in Darndale

A MAN IN his 20s who was arrested following a stabbing incident in Darndale yesterday is due to appear before Dublin District Court tomorrow.

The man remains in garda custody.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am tomorrow to face charges in connection with the investigation.

The stabbing incident happened at a house in the Darndale area at around 7.30am yesterday.

A man and a woman, in their 40s and 50s respectively, both received stab wounds and were taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The man’s condition is described as stable, and the woman’s injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

