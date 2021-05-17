Irish Rail investigating 'unauthorised distribution' of Howth Junction incident video

IRISH RAIL IS investigating the “unauthorised distribution” of CCTV footage of an incident in which a woman fell between a Dart and the platform at a Dublin Dart station.

Videos of the incident at Howth Junction Dart Station appeared online earlier this month. Three teenage boys were arrested over the incident but have since been released without charge.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said: “While our foremost priority is to assist the Gardai in ensuring those responsible are brought to justice, we are also investigating the unauthorised distribution of this footage, and have reported the matter to the Data Protection Commissioner.”

The spokesperson added that customers “have a right to expect” that CCTV footage at stations will be used for their safety and security, but not to be distributed in an unauthorised way.

Videos of the incident appeared online earlier this month. They showed a woman running for a Dart. A group of teenagers can also be seen.

Footage shows one youth appearing to physically intimidate the woman while another teenager moves his bicycle in her direction as she attempts to dodge the first youth.

The woman then tries to move out of the way of the teens and falls through the gap between the Dart and platform.

The video drew widespread outrage leading for calls for more security at Dart stations.

Gardaí launched an assault investigation earlier this month. The incident occurred at the start of April.