Advertisement
Luke Littler during last night's semi-final. Alamy
Your Say

Poll: Will you watch the darts final?

Great darts.
8
3.2k
29 minutes ago

THE SUCCESS OF teenage star Luke Littler appears to be opening up the frenetic world of live darts to a wider audience.

The 16 year old is the youngest-ever player to reach the decider of the premier darts tournament after winning last night’s semi-final, and tonight he goes up against new world number one Luke Humphries at 8pm.

Littler has earned celebrity status, with Sky Sports reporting an increased viewership of darts among younger people in recent days.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the darts final?


Poll Results:

Yes (257)
No (188)
I would if I had Sky Sports (80)
Undecided (35)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     