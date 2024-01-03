Poll: Will you watch the darts final?

THE SUCCESS OF teenage star Luke Littler appears to be opening up the frenetic world of live darts to a wider audience.

The 16 year old is the youngest-ever player to reach the decider of the premier darts tournament after winning last night’s semi-final, and tonight he goes up against new world number one Luke Humphries at 8pm.

Littler has earned celebrity status, with Sky Sports reporting an increased viewership of darts among younger people in recent days.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the darts final?

