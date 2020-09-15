This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Data shows Ireland's 14-day incidence rate now 46.8, Dublin double that at 89.1

Dublin – which has seen a spike in cases since late August – is highest at 89.1 while Sligo is the lowest at 3.1 per 100,000.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
44 minutes ago 5,709 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204304

20200914_174619 Source: HPSC

IRELAND’S 14-DAY incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 46.8, with Dublin’s rate almost double that at 89.1 per 100,000.  

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows a county-by-county breakdown of Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate. 

Dublin – which has seen a spike in cases since late August – is highest at 89.1 while Sligo is the lowest at 3.1 per 100,000. 

Limerick has the second highest 14-day incidence rate (65.7) and Leitrim is third (65.5). 

Following Sligo, Mayo (11.5) and Cork (8.5) have the lowest rate in the country over the past 14 days. 

Of the 2,230 cases of Covid-19 cases reported since 30 August up to midnight 12 September, 62 have resulted in hospitalisation and 2 cases were admitted to ICU. 

The median age of cases in the past 14 days is 33 with 20% of cases between the ages of 15 and 24. 

Of 2,230 cases reported since 30 August, more than half (1,200) are located in Dublin. 

The latest data, meanwhile, shows there were 60 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals including 11 in ICU. 

A full county-by-county breakdown is available here:

20200914_155623 Source: HPSC

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is currently higher than Italy (32.4) and double that of Germany (21.7), according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). 

Ireland’s rate, however, remains lower than  Spain (270.1), France (153.9) and the UK (51.1). 

Eh38p7NXcAAyOXb Source: ECDC

The latest data comes as the Government considers restrictions for Dublin following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET last week recommended restrictions on household visitors in the Capital and said that only six people, from two other households, instead of three other households, should be allowed. 

The opening of all pubs in Dublin on 21 September looks set to not go ahead due to this rise in cases. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If accepted by the Government, the measures would be introduced for three weeks in Dublin.

The Government has yet to announce whether or not it has accepted these recommendations. It is due to announce its decision this morning when it will publish Ireland’s medium-term roadmap for living with Covid-19. 

Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there has been a 20-fold increase in the incidence rate of the virus in Dublin over the last few weeks.

Varadkar said based on the evidence and data, Dublin is “markedly different” from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, data from HPSC also shows there have been 2,018 outbreaks of Covid-19 in private households – including 122 new outbreaks reported in one week up to 9 September. 

An outbreak is defined by the HSE as either two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a particular setting or two or more cases of illness with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 where at least one person is a confirmed case.

Of 2,018 outbreaks, 4,281 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie