Data shows Ireland's 14-day incidence rate now 46.8, Dublin double that at 89.1

IRELAND’S 14-DAY incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 46.8, with Dublin’s rate almost double that at 89.1 per 100,000.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows a county-by-county breakdown of Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate.

Dublin – which has seen a spike in cases since late August – is highest at 89.1 while Sligo is the lowest at 3.1 per 100,000.

Limerick has the second highest 14-day incidence rate (65.7) and Leitrim is third (65.5).

Following Sligo, Mayo (11.5) and Cork (8.5) have the lowest rate in the country over the past 14 days.

Of the 2,230 cases of Covid-19 cases reported since 30 August up to midnight 12 September, 62 have resulted in hospitalisation and 2 cases were admitted to ICU.

The median age of cases in the past 14 days is 33 with 20% of cases between the ages of 15 and 24.

Of 2,230 cases reported since 30 August, more than half (1,200) are located in Dublin.

The latest data, meanwhile, shows there were 60 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals including 11 in ICU.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is currently higher than Italy (32.4) and double that of Germany (21.7), according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Ireland’s rate, however, remains lower than Spain (270.1), France (153.9) and the UK (51.1).

The latest data comes as the Government considers restrictions for Dublin following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET last week recommended restrictions on household visitors in the Capital and said that only six people, from two other households, instead of three other households, should be allowed.

The opening of all pubs in Dublin on 21 September looks set to not go ahead due to this rise in cases.

If accepted by the Government, the measures would be introduced for three weeks in Dublin.

The Government has yet to announce whether or not it has accepted these recommendations. It is due to announce its decision this morning when it will publish Ireland’s medium-term roadmap for living with Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there has been a 20-fold increase in the incidence rate of the virus in Dublin over the last few weeks.

Varadkar said based on the evidence and data, Dublin is “markedly different” from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, data from HPSC also shows there have been 2,018 outbreaks of Covid-19 in private households – including 122 new outbreaks reported in one week up to 9 September.

An outbreak is defined by the HSE as either two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a particular setting or two or more cases of illness with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 where at least one person is a confirmed case.

Of 2,018 outbreaks, 4,281 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.