This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

Varadkar warns of restrictions in Dublin over ‘worrying’ rise in Covid-19 cases

There has been a 20-fold increase in the incidence rate of the virus in Dublin over the last few weeks, the Tánaiste aid.

By Press Association Monday 14 Sep 2020, 3:56 PM
7 minutes ago 2,101 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204384
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE ‘WORRYING’ RISE in Covid-19 cases in Dublin will need additional restrictions compared with the rest of the country, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar said there has been a 20-fold increase in the incidence rate of the virus in Dublin over the last few weeks.

The government is to unveil its medium-term plan for living with Covid-19 tomorrow, which includes different levels of restrictions ranging from one to five.

The Cabinet sub-committee will meet with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn today.

Varadkar said that based on the evidence and data, Dublin is “markedly different” from the rest of the country.

“That will require a different response and that will be borne in mind as we make announcements tomorrow,” he said.

Any decisions on any additional restrictions in Dublin will be made tomorrow by Cabinet. But the truth is the situation in Dublin is worrying.

“We’ve seen a situation where the incidence of the virus was as low as five or six per 100,000 over 14 days and now it’s hitting about 80.

“Depending on how you count it, a 10 or 20-fold increase in the incidence of the virus in Dublin in the space of a few weeks, and while that has not yet resulted in a dramatic increase in people in hospitals, ICUs or deaths, the truth is it’s probably going to head that way if we don’t get on top of it.

We’ve watched it happening in Madrid and we don’t want to go there. There is an opportunity to flatten the curve and we will have to make a decision as a government tomorrow as to what mix of additional restrictions will be required in the capital.

Related Read

12.09.20 Dr Ronan Glynn appeals to Dubliners to limit contacts during Covid-19 'window of opportunity'

He said the government is not considering introducing level five of the restrictions, which would see counties or regions going into full lockdown.

Speaking at K Leisure in Naas, Co Kildare, where he announced a scheme aimed at helping small businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, Varadkar warned that some regions and counties will see local restrictions like those introduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

“The good news about that is that it worked and those restrictions used and released after a few weeks,” he added. “If we work together, we can get on top of it.

“The phase we are entering into is to try and suppress the virus … and in some ways it’s a game of cat and mouse, and that does mean local restrictions of different levels being turned on and off for the next couple of months.”

He added that the government will “take some time” to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team before making a final decision.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie