This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We cannot be radical enough': David Attenborough calls for drastic climate change action

Naturalist David Attenborough appeared today before British MPs to discuss climate change.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 1:45 PM
57 minutes ago 4,101 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4717024
Naturalist Sir David Attenborough giving evidence to the House of Commons business, energy and industrial strategy committee today.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images
Naturalist Sir David Attenborough giving evidence to the House of Commons business, energy and industrial strategy committee today.
Naturalist Sir David Attenborough giving evidence to the House of Commons business, energy and industrial strategy committee today.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

SIR DAVID ATTENBOROUGH has told British MPs that no action is too radical when it comes to addressing climate change during an appearance at a UK parliamentary committee. 

The naturalist and TV presenter told the business, energy and industrial strategy committee at Westminster: “We cannot be radical enough in dealing with this issue. The question is what is practically possible.” 

“How can we take the electorate with us in dealing with these things? Because it costs money, in realistic terms. Dealing with these problems means we’ve got to change our lifestyle. Dealing with the problem is going to cost, internationally, it’s going to cost money,” he said. 

Attenborough has been an ardent campaigner in recent years against the overuse of plastic and the dangers of climate change. Blue Planet II, which aired on the BBC in 2017, ended with Attenborough calling on viewers to take action against global threats such as climate change and plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. 

Attenborough compared the shift in the public’s perceptions of climate change to changing public attitudes to slavery. 

“In the space of 20 or 30 years, the public perception of that totally transformed. By the middle of the 19th century, it was becoming intolerable. There was a huge change in public perception and public perception of moralities. I suspect that we are right now at the beginning of a big change. Young people, in particular, are the stimulus that is bringing that about,” he told the committee. 

Attenborough repeatedly praised the awareness and concern young people have shown on climate change. 

Around the world, teenagers in recent months have marched and campaigned as part of a global movement initiated by 16-year-old schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, while at the last European Parliament elections many pointed to an increase in support for green parties – the “green wave” – as part of wider appetite for more action against climate change.

“I’m okay and all of us here are all okay because we won’t face the problems. But the problems in 20, 30 years are really major problems that are going to cause great social unrest and great changes in the way that we live,” Attenborough said. 

“Young people see that very clearly now and that gives me great hope,” he added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie