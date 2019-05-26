EU exit polls show 'Green Wave' and populist gains as main European Parliament groups suffer losses

Election assistants lay out the ballot papers for the European elections in Hessen, Germany

Election assistants lay out the ballot papers for the European elections in Hessen, Germany

EUROPEAN ELECTION EXIT polls from across the EU have indicated that the ‘Green Wave’ has extended across the continent, while there was also gains for populist parties.

With a double-digit score across Europe’s biggest countries – including 20% of the vote in Germany – the Greens bagged record gains in European elections on Sunday amid calls for action on climate change.

And with the two main traditional EU blocs – the conservative EPP and the centre left Social Democrats - projected to lose ground, Green MEPs could end up as kingmakers in the new European Parliament.

However, eurosceptic parties also made strong gains in the parliamentary election, with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France and Viktor Orban’s Fidesz in Hungary performing well.

The turnout across the continent was estimated at 51%, the highest in 20 years, suggesting more than 200 million citizens across the 28-nation bloc voted in the poll.

Every previous EU election since the first in 1979 has seen turnout fall, but figures suggest that populists and those who oppose them were mobilised to vote this year.

Projections based on partial results and exit polling and prepared by the parliament show that the centre-right EPP group is on course to have the most seats in the assembly with 173, down from 216.

With the centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) projected to win 147, down from 185 seats, the two mainstream parties will no longer have a between them and have to reach out to others to hold power.

Here’s how some exit polls are shaping up around the continent.

France

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is on track for around 24% of the vote, with president Emmanuel Macron’s centrists trailing with between 22.5% and 23.0%, according to two polls from Ifop-Fiducial and Harris Interactive-Agence Epoka.

Meanwhile, the Greens looked set to win 12-12.7%, up from 8.9% in 2014.

The Green’s lead candidate in France, Yannick Jadot, hailed today as a “green wave in which we are the main players”, while Prime Minister Edouard Philippe acknowledged the “message about the ecologic emergency”.

“Everywhere in Europe, our citizens and in particular the youngest are asking us to act with determination and that’s what we’ll do in France and in Europe,” he said.

Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CSU-CDU bloc, led by ally Manfred Weber, is on course to top the vote with around 28%, according to two separate exit polls by national broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

However, the score is eight percentage points off the party’s previous low.

The results are even more disastrous for Merkel’s junior coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party, who polled at around 15.5%.

Meanwhile, the far-right AfD, which had hoped to ride on a wave of nationalism sweeping across Europe, only slightly improved its 2014 score of 7.1% to just over 10%.

The Green party was on course to double its score in Germany from the last EU elections in 2014, polling at around 21%.

“This is a Sunday for Future,” said the Greens’ lead candidate in Germany Sven Giegold, in a nod to the “Fridays for Future” school strikes by students sounding the alarm on the climate crisis.

Belgium

The far-right Flemish nationalist Vlaams Belang made strong gains, partial results showed.

With 15% of the votes counted in all three elections in the Dutch-speaking Flanders region, the party is on course for 18%, around three times their score in the last elections in 2014.

Poland

Exit polls show that the governing right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) won the elections, outpacing a coalition of opposition liberal parties, according to an exit poll.

The PiS took 42.4% of the vote for 24 of Poland’s 51 seats in the EU parliament, compared with 39.1% and 22 seats for the liberal European Coalition, according to the IPSOS pollsters.

The progressive Spring party took 6.6% for three seats, while 6.1% also went to the far-right Confederation group.

Hungary

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party was on course for a massive 56% victory, according to a poll conducted on Sunday.

The Socialists (MSZP) and the Democratic Coalition (DK) trail behind on 10% each while the far-right Jobbik party is down from 15% to 9%.

Meanwhile, the small liberal Momentum party looks likely to break into the European parliament for the first time with 7%.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019