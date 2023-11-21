The Explainer: How has David Cameron made a surprise return to British politics?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FEW EXPECTED TO see David Cameron arrive at 10 Downing Street last week.
The former UK prime minister was a surprise addition to Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle, landing the role of foreign secretary.
But why the unexpected comeback? What does Cameron and the UK government aim to gain from this?
We’re joined on this week’s episode of The Explainer by Dominic McGrath, PA Media political correspondent, to dissect what’s going on here.
What is Cameron’s background, what could he achieve in the role – and what exactly is the end goal here? Also, could someone be appointed to an Irish government in the same way?
This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.
