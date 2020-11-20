'None of us can afford to let down our guard': David McCullagh apologises on Six One for RTÉ gathering

RTÉ SIX ONE News presenter David McCullagh has apologised for his presence at a gathering in Montrose last week where social distancing was not fully observed.

The newsreader was one of a number of presenters, also including Bryan Dobson and Miriam O’Callaghan, who gathered for the final day of work for a long-time employee.

A report on what happened featured on the front page of The Irish Sun newspaper this morning, and McCullagh and others issued apologies through RTÉ earlier today.

However, McCullagh apologised for a second time at the start of this evening’s bulletin.

“I am unfortunately one of the people who failed to properly observe social distancing here in RTÉ last week,” he said.

“It is an error of judgement I deeply regret, for which I take full responsibility and for which I unreservedly apologise to you our audience.

“None of us can afford to let down our guard, even for a moment, and I am very, very sorry that I failed to do the right thing on this occasion.”

RTÉ said in a statement earlier that the event was a “short impromptu gathering in a public area” and that “a small number of RTÉ personnel working” attended.

RTÉ News has reported on the event, including on the Six One just before McCullagh’s apology, and has also published some of the photographs of the event on its website.

The National Union of Journalists has called for an urgent review into the breach of public health guidelines at RTÉ.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy.