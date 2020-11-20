#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

RTÉ stars apologise for social distancing breaches at 'impromptu' gathering in Montrose

Bryan Dobson, David McCullagh and Miriam O’Callaghan were among those to pose for photographs while not wearing masks.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 20 Nov 2020, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 18,862 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272999
McCullagh (L) and O'Callaghan (R) pictured with the departing employee.
McCullagh (L) and O'Callaghan (R) pictured with the departing employee.
McCullagh (L) and O'Callaghan (R) pictured with the departing employee.

RTÉ AND SOME of its top stars have apologised after being present at a gathering in Montrose where social distancing was not fully observed and presenters posed for photographs.

News presenters Bryan Dobson, David McCullagh and Miriam O’Callaghan were among those to issue apologies after being pictured not wearing masks at the gathering.

The gathering took place on the final day of work for a long-time employee, with the above named presenters and managing director of RTÉ News Jon Williams each posing for photographs.

A report on what happened featured on the front page of The Irish Sun newspaper this morning.

RTÉ said in a statement that it was a “short impromptu gathering in a public area” and that “a small number of RTÉ personnel working” attended.

RTÉ News has reported on the apologies and has published some of the photographs on its website

Williams said he was “not thinking” about his actions. 

“I deeply regret not thinking through the consequences of a momentary lapse of judgement. It was wrong and I’m very sorry,” he said. 

Dobson said: “I deeply regret what was a momentary but nonetheless serious lapse of judgement for which I unreservedly apologise”.

McCullagh apologised for “an error of judgement which I deeply regret” and O’Callaghan made similar comments.

“I am so sorry and deeply regret and apologise for an error of judgement on my part,” she said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PastedImage-32550 Wlliams (C) said he was 'not thinking' when the photograph was taken.

In a statement about the incident, the broadcaster said that “RTÉ takes public health advice with the utmost seriousness and has implemented detailed workplace protocols”. 

The broadcaster added that no Covid-19 cases had “so far been transmitted on campus” during the pandemic. 

On the gathering itself, RTÉ said most of what happened adhered to guidelines.

“While social distancing was observed overall and in compliance with RTÉ’s site protocols, as photos in the press today show, a number of those present briefly posed for a photo with their departing colleague, before returning to work,” RTÉ said.

These contacts were not close contacts as defined by HSPC guidelines. They were brief casual contacts which, while well intentioned, were unnecessarily risky and should not have happened.

“RTÉ and those involved regret this occurred. Over the last few days we have reminded all staff of their obligations to keep both themselves and the site safe, particularly over the very busy few weeks we are heading into.”

In August, RTÉ said that it would not be proceeding with future plans for projects with its former broadcaster Seán O’Rourke due to his attendance at the infamous  Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie