Sean O'Rourke's planned return to RTÉ cancelled by 'mutual decision'

RTÉ HAS SAID it will not be proceeding with future plans for projects with broadcaster Seán O’Rourke following his involvement in the ‘golf gate’ controversy.

O’Rourke apologised on Friday for his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden last week but has said today that he must be “called to account”.

The veteran journalist retired as an employee from RTÉ in May but it is understood that he was in talks to return to the station for a current affairs programme that was to be broadcast on Saturdays.

In a statement today, RTÉ has said it has been “mutually decided” between O’Rourke and that station that they would not proceed with plans for future projects together.

“I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions. Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

In an interview with the Irish Independent in May, O’Rourke said that there’s “a fair bit left in the tank” for him, and that he was at that point in talks with RTÉ about doing some more work after his retirement.