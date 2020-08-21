This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
'I don’t have a defence': Sean O'Rourke apologises for attending Clifden golf event

The former RTÉ broadcaster said that he should not have been there.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 21 Aug 2020, 4:06 PM
1 hour ago 28,154 Views 58 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182232
O'Rourke during his presenting days with RTÉ.
FORMER RTÉ BROADCASTER Sean O’Rourke has apologised for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden on Wednesday, saying he should not have been there.

The event, which had over 80 people in attendance and has already cost one minister his job, has provoked huge controversy since the story was first reported by the Irish Examiner yesterday.

O’Rourke was named in the original story as having attended the event along with several other high profile persons, including Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan

In a number of tweets today O’Rourke, who retired in May, said he accepted the invitation to attend to play golf. 

“To those of you wondering what if I was still asking the questions rather than facing them I just want to say: You’re right. I should not have been at the dinner in Clifden on Wednesday. I don’t have a defence,” he said. 

I was invited to play golf and I really didn’t consider it beyond that, other than to assume whatever was happening would be acceptable from a public health point of view.

“I very much regret that lack of thought and interrogation on my part, and I apologise unreservedly for it.”

21.08.20 Micheál Martin removes party whip from three Fianna Fáil senators who attended golf event

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Read next:

