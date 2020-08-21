Dara Calleary has resigned as Agriculture Minister following golf dinner controversy

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE Dara Calleary has resigned in the wake of revelations he attended a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night.

Originally reported by the Irish Examiner last night, Calleary was among a number of politicians who attended the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway.

Last night, the Fianna Fáil TD apologised “unreservedly” for attending the event.

“In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone. We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time,” Calleary said.

He had been due to appear on a number of breakfast radio programmes this morning, but a spokesperson said that he was no longer available.

Calleary becomes the second agriculture minister to resign since the government was formed earlier this summer, after Barry Cowen’s departure in July.

Fine Gael senators Jerry Buttimer and John Cummins have also apologised for attending Wednesday’s event. EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, former Carlow-Kilkenny TD for Fine Gael, also attended the event.

Eighty-one people attended the event, with the room divided into two. The Examiner reported that up to 10 people were seated at tables.

The Cathaoirleach of Galway county James Charity said it was arrogant for people to attend the event the day after new restrictions were introduced, adding it “smacks of ‘one rule for them and another for us’”.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn was asked about the event at the Department of Health briefing yesterday evening before details of the guest list had become public.

He declined to comment on the specific gathering but said that the guidance against numbers involved were clear.

“Clearly in the context of the guidance that’s come out this week, we would not want 80 people gathering inside at any event, but I don’t know the details of this specific event,” he said.

With reporting from Órla Ryan