Dublin: 17 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Gardaí investigating Galway golf function over alleged breaches of Covid restrictions

Over 80 people – including a number of politicians – attended the event in Clifden on Wednesday.

By Sean Murray Friday 21 Aug 2020, 10:32 AM
57 minutes ago 27,132 Views 64 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181789
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has launched an investigation into the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event which took place on Wednesday night.

In a statement, gardaí said it would probe alleged breaches of the The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020, as amended.

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer have already resigned after it emerged they had attended this event.

Originally reported by the Irish Examiner last night, they were among over 80 attendees at the event in a hotel in Clifden on Wednesday night.

The event has been heavily criticised given the public health guidance advising against large gatherings.

Other attendees include EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, independent TD Noel Grealish and a number of senators. 

Under the specific regulations referenced by gardaí, the law states that: “A person shall not organise, or cause to be organised, an event for cultural, entertainment, recreational, sporting, social, community or educational reasons in a relevant geographical location other than where one or more of the following applies:

(a) in the case of an indoor event, the maximum number of persons attending, or proposed to attend, the event (for whatever reason) does not exceed 50 persons.

As gardaí have begun an investigation, a file may be submitted to the DPP if breaches of the legislation are identified. 

More as we get it…

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Read next:

