Micheál Martin removes party whip from three Fianna Fáil senators who attended golf event

THE TAOISEACH HAS removed the Fianna Fáil party whip from three senators after they attended a controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event earlier this week.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson confirmed Micheál Martin has removed the party whip from Senators Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Niall Blaney.

81 people are said to have attended the event in Galway on Wednesday, with the room divided into two. The Irish Examiner, which first reported the story, alleged that up to 10 people were seated at tables.

The event appears to have breached public health guidelines, which state that no events, parties or gatherings involving more than six people should be held indoors.

An Garda Síochána today launched an investigation into the event. The three Fianna Fáil senators apologised for their attendance earlier today.

The Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar removed the party whip from three Fine Gael senators who were also in attendance on Wednesday.

Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins were among a number of politicians at the event.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary resigned from his position as Minister for Agriculture earlier today following his attendance.

Speaking to Midwest Radio, Calleary said he “made a big mistake” and decided to resign after issuing his initial apology last night.

“I made a big mistake. I shouldn’t have gone to the function. I didn’t want to let people down and I take responsibility for that mistake,” the TD said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I’ve let people down, I’ve angered a lot of people, I’ve stressed a lot of people that had to make very difficult calls in the last six months about family funerals etc.”