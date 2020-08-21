EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan confirms he self-isolated for two weeks before attending golf dinner

EU TRADE COMMISSIONER Phil Hogan has confirmed that he obeyed the government’s quarantine rules before attending an Oireachtas Golf Society event.

Hogan was among a number of politicians who attended the event in Galway on Wednesday night, which was attended by more than 80 people and has led to the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary this morning.

Eighty-one people are said to have attended the event, with the room divided into two. The Irish Examiner, which first reported the story, alleged that up to 10 people were seated at tables.

The event appears to have breached public health guidelines, which state that no events, parties or gatherings involving more than six people should be held indoors.

Former Fine Gael minister Hogan, who is Ireland’s representative in the European Commission and is based in Brussels, is facing pressure over his attendance at the event.

There have been questions over whether Hogan self-isolated before attending the event after travelling from Belgium, which is not on Ireland’s travel ‘green list’.

In a statement on Twitter this morning, he said he was assured by the organisers that the arrangements in place complied with the government’s public health guidelines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Twitter

The Commissioner also confirmed that he self-isolated for two weeks after entering the country.

“Prior to the event, I had complied fully with the government’s quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July,” he added.

Gardaí this morning confirmed they have launched an investigation into the event.