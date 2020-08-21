This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Ceann Comhairle seeks winding up of Oireachtas Golf Society

Seán Ó Fearghaíl said the society should be wound up “as a matter of urgency”.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 21 Aug 2020, 7:06 PM
5 minutes ago 915 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182452
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.
CEANN COMHAIRLE SEÁN Ó Fearghaíl has requested that the Oireachtas Golf Society be wound up in the wake of the ‘golf gate’ controversy. 

Ó Fearghíl said in a statement this evening that the society be wound up “as a matter of urgency”. 

The move comes following the attendance of a number of politicians at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Cliden, Co Galway. 

The golf dinner was attended by more than 80 people and has led to the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.

Acting chief medical officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has said it “seems clear” that the event did not adhere to public health guidance

In a statement this evening, Ó Fearghaíl said that the society should be disbanded.

“While recognising that the Golf Society operates independently of the Oireachtas I write to suggest that, in the aftermath of this week’s events in Clifden, the society as it is currently structured and named be wound up as a matter of urgency,” he said.

This I believe is a necessary action for the society in the aftermath of this week’s events. The event has seriously undermined and damaged public confidence in the Oireachtas and in what I hope is our mutual commitment to public health and to the people we serve.

The Clifden event hosted by the Oireachtas Golf Society was held to honour late Fianna Fáil MEP Mark Killelea Junior. 

