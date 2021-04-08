Renewed appeal for man missing from Dublin since 28 March

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

David Scott (27) was last seen at his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, in the early hours of Sunday, 28 March.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users with dashcam footage of the Victoria Quay area of Dublin city between 8 and 8.30am on 28 March to “please come forward”.

David is described as 5′ 7″ in height, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black cap, black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms with white runners.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.