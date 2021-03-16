#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Davy appoints consultancy firm to review staff trading in wake of bond controversy

Davy said the review will be a “forensic assessment” of staff trading over the past seven years.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 9:23 PM
12 minutes ago 968 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383699
Image: PA
Image: PA

DAVY HAS APPOINTED consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal to carry out an internal review of its operations in the wake of the bond deal controversy that has rocked the company.

The stockbroker said in a statement this evening that the professional services firm will engage in a “forensic assessment” of staff trading over the past seven years and any other relevant activity.

It comes after the recent record fine handed down to Davy by the Central Bank over a number of regulatory breaches in 2014.

The investigation will be led by Paul Sharma, managing director with Alvarez & Marsal Financial Services in London and head of the regulatory practice, and it will be carried out by a London based team.

Davy said in a statement that Alvarez & Marsal has had no known prior connection with the firm.

“The review will include a forensic assessment, the scope of which will be determined by Alvarez & Marsal, of relevant staff trading from 2014 to 2021 and of any other relevant activity,” Davy said.

It will also assess the adequacy of enhanced compliance, controls and governance designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The statement added that Davy’s board is committed to sharing the findings of the probe. The timeframe for the completion of the review has yet to be revealed.

Two weeks ago, the Central Bank levied a fine of €4.1 million against Davy after an investigation found four breaches of market rules by the company between 2014 and 2016 in relation to a bond transaction. 

The scandal has led to the resignation of three senior figures in Davy, as well as the closure of the firm’s bond desk after the National Treasury Management Agency withdrew its authority to act as a primary dealer in Irish Government bonds. 

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie